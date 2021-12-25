0
Stock video
Chinese traditional golden decoration elements dynamic motion. Lunar New Year mood. Stylised clouds, flowers oriental ornament. Bright Red, golden colors. 3D Render. 4K animation concept
S
By SoftLight
- Stock footage ID: 1084393927
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|465 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:53Year of the Ox. Chinese New Year. Sparklers, firecrackers, ingots, coins, golden ornaments and oranges. Top view. Close-up.
4k00:08Falling Chinese lucky golden 3d coins on the ingot. Yellow color background. Happy Chinese New Year. 4K video animation.
4k00:08Falling Chinese lucky golden 3d coins on the ingot. Red color background. Happy Chinese New Year. 4K video animation.
4k00:28Slowmotion shot of colorful red and golden Chinese lanterns sold on an Asian street market prior to the Tet holiday or Lunar new year in Asia. TET concept. Travel to Asia. An English translation for
4k00:15Slowmotion shot of colorful red and golden Chinese lanterns sold on an Asian street market prior to the Tet holiday or Lunar new year in Asia. TET concept. Travel to Asia. An English translation for
Related video keywords
3dasiaasianbackgroundcelebratecelebrationchinachinatownchinesecloudsculturedecordecorationeasteventfestivalfestiveflowerfortunegoldgoldengreetinghanginghappinesshappyhealthholidayknotlightlucklunarlunar new yearmoneymoodneworientalornamentpaperrealisticredreligionrenderspringsymboltourismtouristtraditionwealthwishyear