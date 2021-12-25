0
Stock video
Boring woman trying to work at coworking. Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084393852
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|56.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Sleepy man sleeping at workplace. Tired guy almost falling down from chair. Boring man trying to work at coworking. Slipping man rubbing eyes in business office.
hd00:15Funny happy young woman singing while listening to loud music in headphones sitting at office desk with laptop surrounded by diverse colleagues, lazy worker wasting time at workplace in co-working
4k00:13Stressed young woman calculating monthly home expenses, taxes, bank account balance and credit card bills payment, Income is not enough for expenses
4k00:21Exhausted asian business woman putting documents on desk cover with stack of paperwork. Tired alone girl looking at paper and lay down on pile of sheets while working hard at late night at home.
hd00:14Jobless business people applicants group sitting in chairs in queue line row waiting for their turn company job interview, human resources, recruiting and employment concept, staff legs close up view
hd00:15Diverse applicants of different age ethnicity waiting for their turn sit in line queue, multi ethnic business people group preparing for job interview, human resources recruitment employment concept
4k00:17Group of business people during meeting in corporate conference room. A woman gets a headache and touches her temples. Medium shot
Same model in other videos
4k00:18Lazy bored office worker playing mobile games in office during boring business meeting. Relaxation and job concept.
4k00:14Portrait of trainee looking to camera and smiling at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:12Portrait of serious trainee looking to camera and smiling at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:11Portrait of serious asian businessman looking to camera at coworking zone. Young attractive successful office worker at the office.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
4k00:18Portrait of attractive blond office worker using laptop while her colleagues have a brainstorming. Team work.
Related video keywords
adultattention tediousboredboredomboredom customerbusinessbusinessmanbusinesspeoplebusinesswomancaucasiancolleaguecolleagues learningconferencecorporatecoworkers meetingdeskdistracted borededucation problementrepreneur femalejoblazy managerlookingmeetingmenofficeoffice productivitypeoplepeople unhappypersonperson sleepypresentationprofessionalrestless sleepsadsittingsleepstressstressedstressed worktable tiredteamteamworktiredtogethertraining workshopunhappywomanworkworkplaceyoung