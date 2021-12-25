 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of serious asian businessman looking to camera at coworking zone. Young attractive successful office worker at the office.

A

By Afyna Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393831
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP456.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

portrait attractive young mixed race man with shaved hair on rooftop at sunset wearing piercings looking confident in urban city background
4k00:11portrait attractive young mixed race man with shaved hair on rooftop at sunset wearing piercings looking confident in urban city background
Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
hd00:16Back view shot of handsome young student walking between book shelf. Happy boy student searches for his book in library. Slow motion
close up portrait of young asian teenager man looking serious confident at camera in apartment windows background slow motion
4k00:10close up portrait of young asian teenager man looking serious confident at camera in apartment windows background slow motion
Woman using app on smartphone in cafe drinking coffee smiling and texting on mobile phone. Beautiful multicultural young casual female professional on mobile phone. Mixed race Asian Caucasian model.
hd00:13Woman using app on smartphone in cafe drinking coffee smiling and texting on mobile phone. Beautiful multicultural young casual female professional on mobile phone. Mixed race Asian Caucasian model.
Time lapse of Asian teenage hipster standing in city center in busy street looking at camera wearing trendy clothes while crowds of people are walking by.
4k00:09Time lapse of Asian teenage hipster standing in city center in busy street looking at camera wearing trendy clothes while crowds of people are walking by.
Dramatic Close up of beautiful Asian woman serious portrait slow motion soft natural light on face center crop
4k00:17Dramatic Close up of beautiful Asian woman serious portrait slow motion soft natural light on face center crop
Workaholic Asian businessman working on computer late at night in the office feeling tired and having back pain from overwork
4k00:11Workaholic Asian businessman working on computer late at night in the office feeling tired and having back pain from overwork
Depressed, sad Asian man looking at camera. Shot on RED Epic.
4k00:23Depressed, sad Asian man looking at camera. Shot on RED Epic.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive asian woman setting up digital camera on tripod at home using creativity and inspiration in front of colorful bookshelf
4k00:34Attractive asian woman setting up digital camera on tripod at home using creativity and inspiration in front of colorful bookshelf
Casual Japanese man walking down a quiet city street and stops to answer his mobile phone with a look of concern with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:17Casual Japanese man walking down a quiet city street and stops to answer his mobile phone with a look of concern with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Serious and pensive Japanese man walking down a quiet metropolitan street in Japan and answers his phone with concern with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:26Serious and pensive Japanese man walking down a quiet metropolitan street in Japan and answers his phone with concern with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Woman holding a paint in front of camera
4k00:09Woman holding a paint in front of camera
Same model in other videos
Lazy bored office worker playing mobile games in office during boring business meeting. Relaxation and job concept.
4k00:18Lazy bored office worker playing mobile games in office during boring business meeting. Relaxation and job concept.
Boring woman trying to work at coworking. Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues.
4k00:11Boring woman trying to work at coworking. Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues.
Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
Portrait of attractive blond office worker using laptop while her colleagues have a brainstorming. Team work.
4k00:18Portrait of attractive blond office worker using laptop while her colleagues have a brainstorming. Team work.
Two attractive man discuss business deal. Young businessman shake hand of man client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:17Two attractive man discuss business deal. Young businessman shake hand of man client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.
4k00:08Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.
Top view of happy asian businessman with his office workers enjoying success on laptop business centre. Closeup joyful young man reading good news on computer in slow motion.
4k00:11Top view of happy asian businessman with his office workers enjoying success on laptop business centre. Closeup joyful young man reading good news on computer in slow motion.

Related video keywords