 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.

A

By Afyna Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393825
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP459.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
4k00:14Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
4k00:16portrait of beautiful trendy african american woman smiling at camera looking confident running hand through hair enjoying urban city lifestyle real people series
A young Woman in a protective mask rides public transport and looks out the window. Portrait of a woman in a protective mask on a social bus. Pandemic COVID-19. Social distance.
4k00:10A young Woman in a protective mask rides public transport and looks out the window. Portrait of a woman in a protective mask on a social bus. Pandemic COVID-19. Social distance.
Happy Young Woman Leans Out Passenger Side Car Window, She Looks In Wonder And Awe At All The Beautiful Sights Of The City (Slow Motion)
hd00:12Happy Young Woman Leans Out Passenger Side Car Window, She Looks In Wonder And Awe At All The Beautiful Sights Of The City (Slow Motion)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful Mixed race woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:09Beautiful Mixed race woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
4k00:09Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
4k00:19Cheerful stylish blonde girl in hat and sunglasses dancing and smiling in the smoke and neon lights.
Same model in other videos
Close up of young millennial girl enjoying music in the city. Attractive young dark hair woman listening to music in headphones.
4k00:20Close up of young millennial girl enjoying music in the city. Attractive young dark hair woman listening to music in headphones.
Portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:11Portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while walking down the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
4k00:17Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while walking down the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
4k00:11Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
Vertical orientation portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:13Vertical orientation portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
Close up portrait of attractive woman having a phone talk in the city street. Serious beautiful woman standing on street.
4k00:15Close up portrait of attractive woman having a phone talk in the city street. Serious beautiful woman standing on street.
Attractive brunette woman walking down the street, turns around with flying hair and looking at the camera. Happy relaxed lady walking down the city street enjoying.
4k00:08Attractive brunette woman walking down the street, turns around with flying hair and looking at the camera. Happy relaxed lady walking down the city street enjoying.
Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
4k00:09Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.

Related video keywords