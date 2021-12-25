 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up portrait of attractive man having a phone talk in the city street. Smiling handsome man standing on street in good mood.

A

By Afyna Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393822
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP458.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
hd00:16Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
4k00:07Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
hd00:22Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
Portrait of a smiling handsome middle aged man in living room in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of lifestyle, achievement, father
4k00:16Portrait of a smiling handsome middle aged man in living room in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of lifestyle, achievement, father
Portrait serious face african american man ooking at camera enjoying in urban city handsome confident lifestyle street urban attractive close up confidence outdoors close up slow motion. The best
4k00:06Portrait serious face african american man ooking at camera enjoying in urban city handsome confident lifestyle street urban attractive close up confidence outdoors close up slow motion. The best

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Portrait of Attractive Smiling Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of Attractive Smiling Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Hispanic Ethnicity Young Man at Cozy Coffee Shop. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:14Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Same model in other videos
Overjoyed young office worker is quitting job leaving office with box of things walking. Happy man in formal suit enjoy being fired and smiling while carrying his stuff.
4k00:17Overjoyed young office worker is quitting job leaving office with box of things walking. Happy man in formal suit enjoy being fired and smiling while carrying his stuff.
Portrait of cheerful young man looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of handsome young bearded man making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:19Portrait of cheerful young man looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of handsome young bearded man making online video call looking at camera.
Attractive man standing on the city street and texting on smartphone. Portrait of handsome man in the city centre.
4k00:15Attractive man standing on the city street and texting on smartphone. Portrait of handsome man in the city centre.
Close up portrait of attractive man having a phone talk in the city street. Smiling handsome man standing on street.
4k00:10Close up portrait of attractive man having a phone talk in the city street. Smiling handsome man standing on street.
Attractive man standing on the city street and texting on smartphone. Portrait of handsome man in the city centre.
4k00:09Attractive man standing on the city street and texting on smartphone. Portrait of handsome man in the city centre.
Vertical orientation of portrait of cheerful young man looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of handsome young bearded man making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:19Vertical orientation of portrait of cheerful young man looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of handsome young bearded man making online video call looking at camera.
Portrait of happy man enjoying success on his phone in the city centre. Closeup joyful young man reading good news on phone in slow motion.
4k00:11Portrait of happy man enjoying success on his phone in the city centre. Closeup joyful young man reading good news on phone in slow motion.
Attractive young bearded man having a video call on laptop sitting on the city street. Portrait of handsome guy talking outside.
4k00:19Attractive young bearded man having a video call on laptop sitting on the city street. Portrait of handsome guy talking outside.

Related video keywords