0
Stock video
Close up portrait of attractive woman having a phone talk in the city street. Serious beautiful woman standing on street.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084393819
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|57.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Close up of young millennial girl enjoying music in the city. Attractive young dark hair woman listening to music in headphones.
4k00:11Portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:17Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while walking down the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
4k00:11Portrait of a gorgeous dark haired woman smiling charmingly while standing in the city street. Beautiful woman looking at camera outside.
4k00:13Vertical orientation portrait of cheerful brunette young woman looking at camera and talking recording vlog. POV of cute young lady making online video call looking at camera.
4k00:15Close up portrait of attractive woman having a phone talk in the city street. Serious beautiful woman standing on street.
4k00:08Attractive brunette woman walking down the street, turns around with flying hair and looking at the camera. Happy relaxed lady walking down the city street enjoying.
Related video keywords
attractivebeautifulbrunettecallcasualcaucasiancellcellphonecitycommunicationconfidentconversationemployeeentrepreneurfacefemalegadgetjoyfullifestylemanagermobilemodernmoodoutdoorspersonphonephone talkingportraitprettyprofessionalserioussmartsmart phonesmartphonesocial mediastreaming conferencestreetsuccesssuccessfultalktechnologytelephonetouch gadgeturbanurban streetwalking outdoorswomanworkworkeryoung