0
Stock video
Young caucasian barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084393735
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|177.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Very awesome young barista woman dancing and smiling large in front of the camera while standing at the coffee shop table
4k00:08Concept of small business beautiful young lady barista with ginger hair posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop
4k00:07Charismatic with a pretty smile barista lady posing in front of the camera crossing hands at the coffee shop she have a good mood waiting for customer
4k00:06In front of the camera charismatic black man barista posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop he crossing hands and smiling a bit. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
4k00:06Black guy barista closeup to the camera working at the coffee shop together with his colleague on the background make a caffe for some customer
4k00:13Concept of small business and entrepreneur black guy very charismatic with a large smile at tue coffee shop desk standing and posing in front of the camera crossing hands
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
20sadultafricanapronback to workbarbaristablackbusinessbusinessmancafecafeteriacheerfulchristmaschristmas decorationcoffeecoffee shopcommunicationcounterdeviceemployeeentrepreneurgoalshandheldhappyhigh streetjobkitchenlifestylelookingmalemanmodernoccupationorderownerpersonportraitrestaurantserviceshopsmallstaffsuccesswaiterworkworkerworkingyoung