 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young caucasian barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop

A

By Alex Muslovets

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393735
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV177.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Young barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop closeup
hd00:12Young barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop closeup
Very awesome young barista woman dancing and smiling large in front of the camera while standing at the coffee shop table
4k00:12Very awesome young barista woman dancing and smiling large in front of the camera while standing at the coffee shop table
Concept of small business beautiful young lady barista with ginger hair posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop
4k00:08Concept of small business beautiful young lady barista with ginger hair posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop
Charismatic with a pretty smile barista lady posing in front of the camera crossing hands at the coffee shop she have a good mood waiting for customer
4k00:07Charismatic with a pretty smile barista lady posing in front of the camera crossing hands at the coffee shop she have a good mood waiting for customer
In front of the camera charismatic black man barista posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop he crossing hands and smiling a bit. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
4k00:06In front of the camera charismatic black man barista posing in front of the camera in the coffee shop he crossing hands and smiling a bit. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
Black guy barista closeup to the camera working at the coffee shop together with his colleague on the background make a caffe for some customer
4k00:06Black guy barista closeup to the camera working at the coffee shop together with his colleague on the background make a caffe for some customer
Concept of small business and entrepreneur black guy very charismatic with a large smile at tue coffee shop desk standing and posing in front of the camera crossing hands
4k00:13Concept of small business and entrepreneur black guy very charismatic with a large smile at tue coffee shop desk standing and posing in front of the camera crossing hands
Portrait of smiling Caucasian waitresses showing cakes in a cafe
hd00:09Portrait of smiling Caucasian waitresses showing cakes in a cafe
Same model in other videos
Young adult freelance designer man works at a laptop in a morning cafe close up
hd00:07Young adult freelance designer man works at a laptop in a morning cafe close up
Young freelance guy works at a laptop in a morning cafe and drinks coffee
hd00:21Young freelance guy works at a laptop in a morning cafe and drinks coffee
Barista at work. The stage of coffee preparation. Pours milk into a cup
hd00:08Barista at work. The stage of coffee preparation. Pours milk into a cup
Barista at work. Brews coffee, puts a white cup to the coffee machine
hd00:16Barista at work. Brews coffee, puts a white cup to the coffee machine
Young caucasian guy drinks coffee from a white cup in a dark cafe
hd00:06Young caucasian guy drinks coffee from a white cup in a dark cafe
Young barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop closeup
hd00:12Young barista guy works at the Christmas counter of a coffee shop closeup
Close-up of male hands typing on a laptop keyboard in a cafe
hd00:09Close-up of male hands typing on a laptop keyboard in a cafe
Barista at work. Washes the cup after making coffee
hd00:18Barista at work. Washes the cup after making coffee

Related video keywords