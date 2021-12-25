0
Stock video
Traditional Chinese red, yellow colored lanterns. Colorful Asian paper lamp. Evening, night sky on background. Festive light. Chinese new year celebration mood. Happiness, health, wealth. 3D Render 4K
S
By SoftLight
- Stock footage ID: 1084393315
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|486.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Happy Chinese New Year 2022 Year of the Tiger celebration animation in blue background featuring oriental ornaments and new year blossom. Chinese translation: Happy new year and wishing great wealth
4k00:10Happy chinese new year 2021 Ox Zodiac sign, Happy new year 2021. with gold paper cut art and craft style on red background. lanterns and asian elements with craft style. 4K loop video with copy space
hd00:08Happy New Year 2017 background with gold shiny rooster silhouette. New Year's greetings card. Chinese calendar Zodiac sign.
4k00:10Traditional Chinese red, yellow colored lanterns. Colorful Asian paper lamp. Evening, night sky on background. Festive light. Chinese new year celebration mood. Chinese sign means “blessing” 3D Render
Related video keywords
3dasiaasianbackgroundbluecelebratecelebrationchinachinatownchineseculturedecordecorationeasteveningeventfestivalfestivefortunegoldhanginghappinesshealthholidayilluminationlamplanternlightlucklunarlunar new yearmoodnewnightornamentpaperparticlesrealisticredreligionrenderspringsymboltourismtouristtraditionwealthwishyearyellow