0
Stock video
breads close-up. fresh bread. Turkish bread close up shoot
M
By M.kaankaymaz
- Stock footage ID: 1084393297
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|52.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOV 03: Plastic bottles, discarded food and other garbage floating in the Bosphorus on November 03, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey
4k00:12ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOV 03: Plastic bottles, discarded food and other garbage floating in the Bosphorus on November 03, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey
hd00:07a waste of bread leads to property damage, bread waste in the world, stale bread and over 100 Turkish banknotes,
hd00:06a waste of bread leads to property damage, bread waste in the world, stale bread and over 100 Turkish banknotes,
Related video keywords
abovearabianbackgroundbagelbakedbakerybreadbread shopcakecookiescrustculturedeliciousdietaryeareaster cakeseasterneatingfiberflatflatbreadfoodfood shoppinggrainhealthyhomemadeisolatedisraeliistanbulmoroccanobjectoneorganicpastrypitaramadanroundsinglespongystudiotoptraditionalturkishturkish foodtwoviewwheatwhitewhole