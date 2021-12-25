 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pensive senior man sitting wheelchair, retirement home, social care for elderly

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393243
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
Senior old gray-haired man looking at camera, serious happy elder mature grandfather with toothy smile posing for close up video portrait alone at home or retirement house, older people health care
hd00:13Senior old gray-haired man looking at camera, serious happy elder mature grandfather with toothy smile posing for close up video portrait alone at home or retirement house, older people health care
Upset senior retired man grandpa holding cane stick in hands sit alone on sofa at home, depressed pensive old elderly man having older age health problems feeling lonely thinking of disease concept
4k00:10Upset senior retired man grandpa holding cane stick in hands sit alone on sofa at home, depressed pensive old elderly man having older age health problems feeling lonely thinking of disease concept
Elderly senior man stay at home on quarantine. Pensive looking away and feel upset. Sad grandfather widower alone. Thoughtful melancholy older retired gray haired grandpa. Sorrow grief loneliness conc
4k00:09Elderly senior man stay at home on quarantine. Pensive looking away and feel upset. Sad grandfather widower alone. Thoughtful melancholy older retired gray haired grandpa. Sorrow grief loneliness conc
Pensive elder senior man looking away feel upset, thoughtful melancholic older retired gray haired grandpa suffer from sorrow grief loneliness, sad grandfather widower alone at home, close up view
hd00:07Pensive elder senior man looking away feel upset, thoughtful melancholic older retired gray haired grandpa suffer from sorrow grief loneliness, sad grandfather widower alone at home, close up view
Thoughtful senior man sitting on wheelchair at hospital. Sad disabled on wheelchair at the medical center feeling lonely. Retired man alone in a medical clinic.
hd00:15Thoughtful senior man sitting on wheelchair at hospital. Sad disabled on wheelchair at the medical center feeling lonely. Retired man alone in a medical clinic.
Senior man talking on cell phone pacing back and forth at home with laptop in his hands. Businessman finishing call, sitting down at desk, working on pc and thinking. Online and remote work concept
4k00:37Senior man talking on cell phone pacing back and forth at home with laptop in his hands. Businessman finishing call, sitting down at desk, working on pc and thinking. Online and remote work concept
Lonely old man looking into distance, waiting for relatives at retirement home
4k00:15Lonely old man looking into distance, waiting for relatives at retirement home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
4k00:18Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
4k00:13Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
4k00:20Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
4k00:18Thoughtful african american senior man looking outside window. senior health and lifestyle, spending time at home.
Same model in other videos
Professional physical therapist helping elderly man to do exercise, mobility
4k00:28Professional physical therapist helping elderly man to do exercise, mobility
Elderly man in wheelchair rubbing painful knee after injury, joint disease
4k00:18Elderly man in wheelchair rubbing painful knee after injury, joint disease
Excited senior man and adult son playing video game at home, giving high five
4k00:13Excited senior man and adult son playing video game at home, giving high five
Lonely senior man looking through window at urban sunrise, nostalgic smile
4k00:19Lonely senior man looking through window at urban sunrise, nostalgic smile
Injured man sitting in wheelchair, rubbing painful knee, physical rehabilitation
4k00:12Injured man sitting in wheelchair, rubbing painful knee, physical rehabilitation
Pensive retired man putting face in hands, upset with financial problems, tired
4k00:20Pensive retired man putting face in hands, upset with financial problems, tired
Nostalgic senior man with disability hugging teddy bear, missing family, lonely
4k00:11Nostalgic senior man with disability hugging teddy bear, missing family, lonely
Medical worker helping patient with disability sit in wheelchair, elderly care
4k00:12Medical worker helping patient with disability sit in wheelchair, elderly care

Related video keywords