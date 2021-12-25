 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up of female hands with vitiligo skin condition applying nourishing cream

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393240
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV973 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
4k00:10Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
hd00:09Close up multinational group of people stack hands put palms together, united different ethnicity employees makes common business, students good warm relations, support, trust and teambuilding concept
Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
4k00:12Close up. A portrait of a labrador dog being caressed by a teen girl. View of hands and a dog. Green grass background. POV
Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
4k00:15Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:14Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:05Close up of Beautiful healthy woman touching smooth skin on face in slow motion for beauty skincare concept on a grey background Shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
Close up beauty portrait of beautiful woman touching healthy skin and bare shoulders in slow motion skincare concept shot against grey background slow motion Red Epic Dragon
4k00:13Close up beauty portrait of beautiful woman touching healthy skin and bare shoulders in slow motion skincare concept shot against grey background slow motion Red Epic Dragon
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
4k00:16Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
4k00:10Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
4k00:10Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
4k00:09Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
4k00:13Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
4k00:14Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics
4k00:14Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics

Related video keywords