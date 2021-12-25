 
0

Stock video

Woman hands with vitiligo using credit card to pay from laptop, online shopping

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393234
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV967.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

