0
Stock video
Woman hands with vitiligo using credit card to pay from laptop, online shopping
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393234
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|967.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Woman hands scratch acute psoriasis on the elbows, which is an autoimmune incurable dermatological skin disease.
hd00:29A woman using anti-inflammatory drugs for corticosteroids for psoriasis. The use of therapeutic ointments to soothe pluritis on the knees. Treatment of skin diseases - psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis
4k00:13Woman makes embroidery a beautiful picture of lavender flowers. Handmade craft embroidery. Embroidery with a wooden hoop in the art of craft technique with a flower
4k00:24Skin disease vitiligo is a dermatological disease. Two hands close-up choose the right pill. there are many different pills on the table.
hd00:14Black African American woman with vitiligo pigmentation skin problem indoor dressed pink hoodie covered her face with her hands Smiling beautiful female Diversity Body positive Acceptance concept.
4k00:09Studio portrait of young woman with vitiligo covering her face, lowering hands and looking at camera, olive background
4k00:16Unrecognizable woman with vitiligo skin applying serum on palms, standing at home, slow motion, tracking shot
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
bankbankingbookingbrowsingbusybuyingcardcareercasualcheerfulcloseclose-upcommunicationconditioncreditdepigmentationdevelopmentdisorderfemalefinancefinancialfreelancergirlhandshomeinternetinvestmentladylaptopleukodermiamoneyonlinepaypayingpaymentpigmentationpurchasesendingserviceshoppingskintechnologytypingupusingvitiligowomanworkworkingyoung