0
Stock video
Happy female with vitiligo finishing video call with friend, waving hand smiling
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393225
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Cinematic footage of a group of women with different kind of skin posing together. Diverse beauty and body positivity concept
4k00:19Cinematic footage of a group of women with different kind of skin posing together. Diverse beauty and body positivity concept
4k00:33Cinematic footage of a group of women with different kind of skin posing together. Diverse beauty and body positivity concept
4k00:21Cinematic footage of a group of women with different kind of skin posing together. Diverse beauty and body positivity concept
4k00:12Beautiful latin girl with vitiligo on the beach. World Vitiligo Day. Pigmentation disorders. Skin depigmentation. Chronic skin disease. 4K.
4k00:10Flirty mood. Young happy playful lady with vitiligo pigmentation dancing, playing with her hair, olive studio background, slow motion
hd00:14Black African American woman with vitiligo pigmentation skin problem indoor dressed pink hoodie covered her face with her hands Smiling beautiful female Diversity Body positive Acceptance concept.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
callcallingcaucasianchattingcheerfulcommunicationconditionconferenceconversationdepigmentationdisorderdistanceeducationemotionsexcitedfacefamilyfemalefinishingfreelancerfriendgirlhandhappinesshappyhavinghomeinternetjobladylaptopleukodermianiceonlinepigmentationpovremotesittingskinsmilesmilingtalkingtechnologyvideovitiligowavingwomanworkworkingyoung