0
Stock video
Osteopath examining male patient's leg, rehabilitation after injury treatment
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393210
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|922.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Mid Adult Female Doctor Consults Young Man About His Back Pain. Doctor Shows Him Tablet Computer With His Spine X-Ray.
hd00:32The osteopath regulates the patient's cervical vertebrae. The girl receives a physiotherapy massage during a session with a chiropractor. Alternative medicine treatment and rehabilitation of patients.
hd00:16Female patient lies facing down on stretcher and osteopath doctor examines and applies pressure on her back with hands
hd00:14Physiotherapist applying kine tape to patients injured shoulder in his office at the hospital
hd00:11Doctor massaging his patients back in medical office , Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
agingaidassistancecareclinicdoctordownelderlyemployeeexaminingexercisehelphelpinghomehospitalimpairedimpairmentinjuredinjuryleglegsmalemanmedicalmedicinemotornurseoldosteopathpatientphysicalphysicianrecoveryrehabilitationretirementroomseniorsitskillssocialsupportsurgerytakingtherapisttherapytraumatreatmentwheelchairworker