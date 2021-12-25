0
Stock video
Woman with vitiligo holding warm cup in hands, enjoying breakfast in cozy cafe
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393204
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|995.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Pregnant woman with a big belly feeling happy outdoors. Adult expecting mother stroking belly on nature. Middle age white pregnant woman touching her belly while sunset. Woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:15Pregnant woman with a big belly feeling happy outdoors. Adult expecting mother stroking belly on nature. Middle age white pregnant woman touching her belly while sunset. Woman pregnancy concept.
hd00:21Black African American woman with vitiligo pigmentation skin problem indoor dressed pink hoodie sitting table using smartphone Modern people. Online shopping. Communication. technology
4k00:30Morning practice. Young lady with vitiligo doing facial self massage with beauty stone, looking at mirror, slow motion
4k00:12A woman's hand with vitiligo holds smartphone with green screen. Back view shot. Chroma key, close up woman hand holding phone with vertical green screen.
4k00:29Skin disease vitiligo is a dermatological disease. Close-up of the hands of a young woman with vitiligo spots typing on a smartphone.
4k00:16Young pretty woman with vitiligo holding bottle of lotion and going to use it, looking at mirror at home, tracking shot
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
aloneatmospherebeautybodybreakfastcafecasualcaucasiancloseclose-upcoffeecoldconditionconfidenceconfidentcozycupdepigmentationdisorderdrinkingenjoyingenjoymentfemalehandshappinesshappyhavingholdinghomehotinspirationladyleukodermiamorningnaturalpigmentationpositivepositivityrelaxrestromanticsittingskinteaupvitiligowarmwinterwomanyoung