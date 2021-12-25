0
Stock video
Beautiful female with vitiligo skin condition applying powder, doing makeup
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393198
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Woman face. Portrait of gorgeous girl with beautiful hair and vitiligo smiling at camera, looking confident, straight her hair and enjoying urban city lifestyle. Real people series. Vitiligo concept
hd00:29Woman hands scratch acute psoriasis on the elbows, which is an autoimmune incurable dermatological skin disease.
4k00:08Close up of flat belly of young woman in modern jeans. Motion camera portrait of young woman with dermatology disorder skin and naked belly. Young female with slim perfect body wearing trendy clothing
hd00:29A woman using anti-inflammatory drugs for corticosteroids for psoriasis. The use of therapeutic ointments to soothe pluritis on the knees. Treatment of skin diseases - psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis
4k00:12Vitiligo skin care. Close up shot of woman applying pampering cream to shoulder with uneven pigmentation, slow motion
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
admiringaloneapplyingbeautifulbeautyblushbodybrushcarecaucasiancheeksconditionconfidenceconfidentdepigmentationdisorderdiversitydoingenjoyingenjoymenteverydayfacefemalefemininehappinesshappyinspirationinspiredladyleukodermiamakeupmirrormotionnaturalpigmentationpositivepositivitypowderprettyreflectionrelaxromanticskinslowslow-mosmilesmilingvitiligowomanyoung