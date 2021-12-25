 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman choosing party dress, satisfied with good purchase online, fashion

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393189
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
hd00:46At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
Young woman using computer for online purchase. Online shop.
4k00:24Young woman using computer for online purchase. Online shop.
Beautiful Young Woman Opens Fridge Door, Looks inside Takes out Vegetables. Woman Preparing Healthy Meal Using Groceries. Point of View POV from Inside of the Kitchen Refrigerator full of Healthy Food
4k00:10Beautiful Young Woman Opens Fridge Door, Looks inside Takes out Vegetables. Woman Preparing Healthy Meal Using Groceries. Point of View POV from Inside of the Kitchen Refrigerator full of Healthy Food
Attractive young woman choosing apple at fruit vegetable supermarket marketplace
4k00:11Attractive young woman choosing apple at fruit vegetable supermarket marketplace
three active happy adult girlfriends look for and choose new clothes in online shop laughing and make payment online by credit card using laptop computer and internet while sitting at home
hd00:15three active happy adult girlfriends look for and choose new clothes in online shop laughing and make payment online by credit card using laptop computer and internet while sitting at home
Happy mixed ethnicity young couple using laptop for ecommerce doing online shopping together watching video movie sitting on sofa, smiling african man and caucasian woman looking at computer at home
hd00:07Happy mixed ethnicity young couple using laptop for ecommerce doing online shopping together watching video movie sitting on sofa, smiling african man and caucasian woman looking at computer at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Zoom Out of a Female Fashion Designer Looking at Drawings and Sketches that are Pinned to the Wall Behind Her Desk. Studio is Sunny. Personal Computer, Colorful Fabrics, Sewing Items are Visible.
4k00:10Zoom Out of a Female Fashion Designer Looking at Drawings and Sketches that are Pinned to the Wall Behind Her Desk. Studio is Sunny. Personal Computer, Colorful Fabrics, Sewing Items are Visible.
beautiful young woman deciding what to wear holding up dress in bathroom wardrobe
4k00:27beautiful young woman deciding what to wear holding up dress in bathroom wardrobe
Worker helps young couple choose the perfect plant for their new home in interior boutique flower shop with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:32Worker helps young couple choose the perfect plant for their new home in interior boutique flower shop with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Profile of female artist looking at letters for printmaking in interior art studio with bright day lighting. Medium Close up shot on 4k RED Camera.
4k00:35Profile of female artist looking at letters for printmaking in interior art studio with bright day lighting. Medium Close up shot on 4k RED Camera.
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
4k00:16Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
4k00:10Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
4k00:10Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
4k00:09Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
4k00:13Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
4k00:14Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics
4k00:14Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics

Related video keywords