0
Stock video
Young woman choosing party dress, satisfied with good purchase online, fashion
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393189
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
hd00:46At the supermarket: happy young woman in black jacket dances through goods and dairy products on the shelves. Whirling, having fun, positive
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
4k00:10Beautiful Young Woman Opens Fridge Door, Looks inside Takes out Vegetables. Woman Preparing Healthy Meal Using Groceries. Point of View POV from Inside of the Kitchen Refrigerator full of Healthy Food
hd00:15three active happy adult girlfriends look for and choose new clothes in online shop laughing and make payment online by credit card using laptop computer and internet while sitting at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Zoom Out of a Female Fashion Designer Looking at Drawings and Sketches that are Pinned to the Wall Behind Her Desk. Studio is Sunny. Personal Computer, Colorful Fabrics, Sewing Items are Visible.
4k00:32Worker helps young couple choose the perfect plant for their new home in interior boutique flower shop with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
admiringalonebeautifulbeautybuycaucasiancheerfulchoosingclothesconditiondatedepigmentationdisorderdressdressesexcitedfashionfemalefittinggoodhappinesshappyhomeladyleukodermialifelifestylemoodniceoldonlinepartypigmentationposingpreparationspreparingpurchaseromanticroomsatisfiedshopshoppingskinsmilesmilingstyletryingvitiligowomanyoung