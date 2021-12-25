 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female student with skin pigmentation disorder writing in notebook, studying

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393171
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV711.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty
4k00:17Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty
Portrait young woman at sunlight with curly hair open eyes look at camera smiling fashion model female girl cosmetic beauty confident happy cheerful close up slow motion
4k00:15Portrait young woman at sunlight with curly hair open eyes look at camera smiling fashion model female girl cosmetic beauty confident happy cheerful close up slow motion
Company boss handshaking promoting african manager while colleagues applaud, businessman congratulates black woman with career achievement, shake hands rewarding for good work, employee of the month
hd00:19Company boss handshaking promoting african manager while colleagues applaud, businessman congratulates black woman with career achievement, shake hands rewarding for good work, employee of the month
Front close up of mixed race woman, beautiful young human face with black skin, serious look at camera open and confident. Girl wide smiling with healthy white teeth. Portrait of African American lady
4k00:09Front close up of mixed race woman, beautiful young human face with black skin, serious look at camera open and confident. Girl wide smiling with healthy white teeth. Portrait of African American lady
A young beautiful woman is sitting on a chair and writing down or taking down notes while attending an online video class or office meeting on a laptop in an interior house. Work from home concept
4k00:20A young beautiful woman is sitting on a chair and writing down or taking down notes while attending an online video class or office meeting on a laptop in an interior house. Work from home concept
Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
4k00:08Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
A beautiful smiling girl walking on a city street and using mobile phone while flock of pigeons flying in the background. A moving and back lit shot of an attractive woman on a smartphone smiles
4k00:14A beautiful smiling girl walking on a city street and using mobile phone while flock of pigeons flying in the background. A moving and back lit shot of an attractive woman on a smartphone smiles
Front closeup portrait of young mixed race beauty African American black woman with short hair afro style standing on street, looking friendly at camera. Human face, ideal natural make up skin concept
4k00:09Front closeup portrait of young mixed race beauty African American black woman with short hair afro style standing on street, looking friendly at camera. Human face, ideal natural make up skin concept
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
4k00:16Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
4k00:10Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
4k00:10Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
4k00:09Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
4k00:13Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
4k00:14Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics
4k00:14Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics

Related video keywords