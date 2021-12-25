0
Stock video
Female student with skin pigmentation disorder writing in notebook, studying
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393171
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|711.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty
4k00:15Portrait young woman at sunlight with curly hair open eyes look at camera smiling fashion model female girl cosmetic beauty confident happy cheerful close up slow motion
hd00:19Company boss handshaking promoting african manager while colleagues applaud, businessman congratulates black woman with career achievement, shake hands rewarding for good work, employee of the month
4k00:09Front close up of mixed race woman, beautiful young human face with black skin, serious look at camera open and confident. Girl wide smiling with healthy white teeth. Portrait of African American lady
4k00:20A young beautiful woman is sitting on a chair and writing down or taking down notes while attending an online video class or office meeting on a laptop in an interior house. Work from home concept
4k00:08Beautiful healthy millennial single woman looking at camera at home. Happy young adult girl with attractive face standing in apartment. Smiling confident casual model posing indoors, close up portrait
4k00:14A beautiful smiling girl walking on a city street and using mobile phone while flock of pigeons flying in the background. A moving and back lit shot of an attractive woman on a smartphone smiles
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
browsingcareercasualcaucasiancommunicationcomputerconcentratedconditiondepigmentationdevelopmentdisorderdistanceeducationfacefemalefocusedfreelancefreelancergirlhomeinternetjobladylanguagelaptoplearningleukodermialistliteracymedianotebookonlinepigmentationremoteseriousserviceshoppingsittingskinstudentstudyingtasktechnologyvitiligowebsitewomanworkworkingwritingyoung