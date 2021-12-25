0
Stock video
Young man helping father in wheelchair tie shoelaces grateful senior man smiling
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084393138
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Happy family young parents drawing coloring picture with pencils helping cute child daughter enjoying talk play laying on warm floor at home, mom dad and kid girl having fun in living room on leisure
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
4k00:06Confident young female mentor corporate leader manager counselor communicate with multiracial business professional team people teaching interns staff group engaged in discussion at training meeting
4k00:07Smiling indian businesswoman hr team member executive talking to male job applicant coworker having professional friendly business discussion during employment interview, group meeting or negotiation
4k00:17Smiling businessman wear wireless headset making conference video call on laptop. Male professional call center agent, hr manager having distance webcam chat job interview on computer in office.
4k00:05Serious young african businessman wear headset conference calling by webcam, focused mix race student study with online teacher in video chat look at laptop talk during videoconference at home office
hd00:26African American handsome male uses computer for work in modern office programmer serious looks at monitor screen freelance successful worker businessman solves engineering problems Slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Young African American professional barber helping a customer in interior hipster barbershop with bright day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED on a gimbal.
4k00:23Young African American professional barber helping a customer in interior hipster barbershop with bright day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED on a gimbal.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
agingaidassistancecaredoctorelderlyemployeefamilyfatherfeetgratefulhelphelpinghomehospitalillimpairmentinjuredinsurancemalemanmedicalmedicinemotornurseoldpatientphysicalrecoveryrehabilitationretirementroomseniorshoelacesshoessicksittingskillssmilingsocialsonsupporttietraumatreatmentwheelchairworkeryoung