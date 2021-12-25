 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young man with impaired motor skills trying get up from wheelchair and falling

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393132
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
car service, repair, maintenance and people concept - mechanic man with lamp working at workshop
hd00:12car service, repair, maintenance and people concept - mechanic man with lamp working at workshop
POV Tan man enjoying ride on a motor boat on a sunny day with calm and clear weather
4k00:20POV Tan man enjoying ride on a motor boat on a sunny day with calm and clear weather
Two young couples riding on vintage motorcycles with red burning signal flares after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:15Two young couples riding on vintage motorcycles with red burning signal flares after sunset on beach, slow motion
Blurred customer and seller behind a car in motor show
hd00:10Blurred customer and seller behind a car in motor show
Back view of cool traveler standing in front of his chopper motorbike and admiring beautiful tropical mountain view during cloudy early morning - video in slow motion
4k00:05Back view of cool traveler standing in front of his chopper motorbike and admiring beautiful tropical mountain view during cloudy early morning - video in slow motion
Salesman transmitting keys to young couple in car dealership
hd00:08Salesman transmitting keys to young couple in car dealership
Young couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:14Young couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Handsome young man driving a wooden motor boat, and two beautiful young women having fun in the back, putting their hands up, laughing. Medium to long shot on 4K RED camera with lens flare.
4k00:18Handsome young man driving a wooden motor boat, and two beautiful young women having fun in the back, putting their hands up, laughing. Medium to long shot on 4K RED camera with lens flare.
Same model in other videos
Professional physical therapist helping elderly man to do exercise, mobility
4k00:28Professional physical therapist helping elderly man to do exercise, mobility
Busy young man sitting in wheelchair, working on laptop, distance education
4k00:16Busy young man sitting in wheelchair, working on laptop, distance education
Young man with disability sitting in wheelchair, doing dumbbell exercise
4k00:12Young man with disability sitting in wheelchair, doing dumbbell exercise
Excited senior man and adult son playing video game at home, giving high five
4k00:13Excited senior man and adult son playing video game at home, giving high five
Middle-aged man in protective face mask looking through window, pandemic safety
4k00:14Middle-aged man in protective face mask looking through window, pandemic safety
Medical worker helping patient with disability sit in wheelchair, elderly care
4k00:12Medical worker helping patient with disability sit in wheelchair, elderly care
Old man watching and emotionally discussing sports game with son and grandson
4k00:15Old man watching and emotionally discussing sports game with son and grandson
Hospital employee pushing wheelchair with unhappy senior patient, elderly care
4k00:10Hospital employee pushing wheelchair with unhappy senior patient, elderly care

Related video keywords