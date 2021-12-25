 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young lady making daily skin care procedures, applying lotion to face, smiling

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393126
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
4k00:23Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
4k00:10Happy confident indian recruit handshaking employer getting hired at new job. Smiling young female professional manager shake hand of woman client or customer making business deal at office meeting.
Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
4k00:15Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
Young female entrepreneur using laptop writing notes stand at home office desk, adult 30s business woman professional work on computer planning agenda with personal planner and online calendar
4k00:12Young female entrepreneur using laptop writing notes stand at home office desk, adult 30s business woman professional work on computer planning agenda with personal planner and online calendar
Happy asian teen girl student looking at camera webcamera making video call to distant friend or online teaching, smiling female teacher coach vlogger recording vlog speaking at webcam
hd00:30Happy asian teen girl student looking at camera webcamera making video call to distant friend or online teaching, smiling female teacher coach vlogger recording vlog speaking at webcam
Happy young woman holding credit card using instant mobile payments at home. Smiling beautiful girl customer shopper making purchase on smart phone receiving cashback concept. E-banking app service
4k00:11Happy young woman holding credit card using instant mobile payments at home. Smiling beautiful girl customer shopper making purchase on smart phone receiving cashback concept. E-banking app service
Happy young woman sales representative teacher in headset speaking to client making video conference call looking at laptop writing notes talking by webcam sell online work from home, telemarketing
hd00:21Happy young woman sales representative teacher in headset speaking to client making video conference call looking at laptop writing notes talking by webcam sell online work from home, telemarketing
Young busy indian business woman working on project paperwork talking on the phone. Ethnic female manager making business call on mobile writing tasks on sticky notes working alone in office.
4k00:17Young busy indian business woman working on project paperwork talking on the phone. Ethnic female manager making business call on mobile writing tasks on sticky notes working alone in office.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young 30s woman in blue shirt drying her hair and dancing in blue bathroom at home. Mirror reflection of singing female making beauty procedures at home.
4k00:22Young 30s woman in blue shirt drying her hair and dancing in blue bathroom at home. Mirror reflection of singing female making beauty procedures at home.
fun happy young girl dancing and making faces Comic dancer expression
4k00:15fun happy young girl dancing and making faces Comic dancer expression
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
4k00:16Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
4k00:10Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
4k00:10Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
4k00:09Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
4k00:13Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
4k00:14Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics
4k00:14Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics

Related video keywords