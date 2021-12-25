 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pretty young woman applying eye patches to prevent first wrinkles, daily care

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084393111
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Close Up Macro Zoom Shot of a Crying Eye. Young Beatiful Female with Natural Light Blue, Yellow and Brown Color Pigmentation on the Iris. Mascara is Applied to Eyelashes. Tears are Flowing Down.
4k00:14Close Up Macro Zoom Shot of a Crying Eye. Young Beatiful Female with Natural Light Blue, Yellow and Brown Color Pigmentation on the Iris. Mascara is Applied to Eyelashes. Tears are Flowing Down.
Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
Funny happy attractive woman apply skincare cream on face look in bathroom mirror, healthy young lady wrap towel on head put moisturizing lifting facial creme, healthy skin care treatment concept
4k00:13Funny happy attractive woman apply skincare cream on face look in bathroom mirror, healthy young lady wrap towel on head put moisturizing lifting facial creme, healthy skin care treatment concept
Young pretty woman applies face cream on her cheekbones, applying cream in circular motions, skin care, natural cosmetics, face care
hd00:09Young pretty woman applies face cream on her cheekbones, applying cream in circular motions, skin care, natural cosmetics, face care
Ready to get new career. Group of three young businesspeople sitting on chairs in office, waiting and going for job interview, feeling nervous. Body language. Close up of legs. Job search concept
hd00:30Ready to get new career. Group of three young businesspeople sitting on chairs in office, waiting and going for job interview, feeling nervous. Body language. Close up of legs. Job search concept
Young woman applying body lotion at morning. Close up of woman body care at home. Portrait of woman applying moisturizer cream on neck. Natural skin care
4k00:21Young woman applying body lotion at morning. Close up of woman body care at home. Portrait of woman applying moisturizer cream on neck. Natural skin care
Woman is having cosmetic treatment at spa salon. Cosmetologist medical gloves is touching girl's face. facial cleansing with professional cosmetic facial massage. Applying the mask to the face.
hd00:20Woman is having cosmetic treatment at spa salon. Cosmetologist medical gloves is touching girl's face. facial cleansing with professional cosmetic facial massage. Applying the mask to the face.
Diverse applicants of different age ethnicity waiting for their turn sit in line queue, multi ethnic business people group preparing for job interview, human resources recruitment employment concept
hd00:15Diverse applicants of different age ethnicity waiting for their turn sit in line queue, multi ethnic business people group preparing for job interview, human resources recruitment employment concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:10beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
Beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:26Beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:11beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
Close up of woman applying sunscreen to shoulder on tropical beach wearing one piece white bathing suite and white hat RED DRAGON
4k00:41Close up of woman applying sunscreen to shoulder on tropical beach wearing one piece white bathing suite and white hat RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
4k00:16Happy young woman with vitiligo enjoying sunlight, touching face skin, relax
Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
4k00:10Happy young female with vitiligo calling boyfriend online, smiling and flirting
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
4k00:10Pretty woman with leukodermia applying powder admiring mirror reflection, beauty
Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
4k00:09Romantic young female with vitiligo applying mascara, smiling in mirror, makeup
Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
4k00:13Unhappy young female with vitiligo skin condition looking mirror, insecurities
Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
4k00:14Busy woman with vitiligo skin condition writing to do list in notebook, planning
Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics
4k00:14Nice young woman applying hand cream, taking care of skin moisture, cosmetics

Related video keywords