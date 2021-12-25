0
Stock video
A luxury motor boat sails on the sea during sunrise. A shot from a drone flying over the water.
N
By Niezlabiba
- Stock footage ID: 1084392841
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|615 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Aerial Motor Boat leaving marina docks overhead from Sausalito Harbor san Francisco Bay summer day
4k00:06Holiday couple on bow of luxury yacht charter cruising open water - Phuket Thailand February 2018
4k00:14Sailing boats yachts with spinnakers raised and a pleasure motor boat cruiser pass a marina on beautiful Sydney harbor harbour on a sunny day.
Related video keywords
adventureaerialbaybeautifulblueboatboatingboatscoastcruisefastholidayjourneylakeluxuryluxury lifestylemidwestmotornatureoceanpanoramapierrelaxsailsailboatseaseascapespeedspeedboatsplashingsummersunsunlightsunrisesunsettop viewtourismtouristtransporttraveltriptropicalturquoisevacationviewwaterwaveyachtyachting