 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Plant with green leaves after the rain

n

By natagitu

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392760
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP417.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
4k00:20Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Girl palming a mossy tree
hd00:51Girl palming a mossy tree
Water Drop Flows Down on a Leaf, Beautiful realistic 3d animation. 4K
4k00:06Water Drop Flows Down on a Leaf, Beautiful realistic 3d animation. 4K
Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
4k00:24Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
hd00:14Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Top view of labyrinth garden. Unique, mysterious place. Aerial view of geometrical, green maze.
4k00:12Top view of labyrinth garden. Unique, mysterious place. Aerial view of geometrical, green maze.
rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
4k00:15rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
Low Angle Shot of Palm Tree Forest with a Sunny Blue Sky. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Low Angle Shot of Palm Tree Forest with a Sunny Blue Sky. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.

Related video keywords