0
Stock video
The brown butterfly looks for nectar on the flower and then flies away
n
By natagitu
- Stock footage ID: 1084392742
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|36.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:394K HD video of a Monarch butterfly, also known as milkweed butterfly, landing on orange lantana flowers drinking nectar, The Monarch is considered an iconic pollinator species, becoming endangered.
hd00:12Sara longwing (Heliconius sara) neotropical butterfly found from Mexico to the Amazon Basin and southern Brazil
4k00:06Flying honey bee endless loop animation with clean alpha 4k footage shot from behind , you can use it for a close-up shot. It also comes with alpha channel so you can add background
4k00:14Yellow Glassy Tiger butterfly flying from one flower to another in a beautiful garden with flowers. Slow motion.