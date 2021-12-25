0
Stock video
Aerial view of indian farmland. Drone flying low over small, fresh crops field. rural agriculture. brown soil
R
By Rohan Katwe
- Stock footage ID: 1084392730
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|282.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|218.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|43.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Close-up aerial top down drone flies over green wheat corn. Cereal land, agricultural industry. Natural texture in motion, lush wheat spikelets waving in wind. Harvest organic cultivate in field
4k00:15Flying over a large greenhouse with vegetables, a greenhouse with a transparent roof, a greenhouse view from above, growing tomatoes. Large industrial greenhouses.
4k00:08Beautiful Aerial View of Green Agricultural field on Sunrise. Drone flying over harvest crops Amazing Sunrise TimeLapse of the Green Wheat field and beautiful cloudscape with rising sun.
4k00:52Tea. Plantation. Smooth rows of green bushes. Sunset. Aerial photography. Nature. An environmentally friendly product. Sochi. Macesta.
hd00:13Aerial shooting from radio controlled drone of a tea plantations in Asia. Green fields with coffee beans on the hillside in sunny summer day in Thailand