0
Stock video
Chilli pepper garden farm concept, organic chillies vegetable planting in farm country sideaerial drone shot footage of cultivation in the morning. green agricultural land in India.
R
By Rohan Katwe
- Stock footage ID: 1084392727
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|186.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|110 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Chilli pepper garden concept, organic chillies vegetable planting in farm countryside, red and green fruit peppers on stem for havesting to cooking and sell in market, it to make chilli powder product
4k00:06Shallow DOF plantation of chilli peppers close-up 4K UHD 2160p tilting footage - Colorful hot organic peppers in the garden 4K 3840X2160 UHD sloow tilt video
4k00:17Little durian tree on durian farm.Plantation and Agriculture concept.Asian fruit fields farm landscape in thailand.Durian tree orchards organic nature produce.Plant tree in garden.
4k00:20farmer red girl neck picks pepper in a basket harvesting in a field on soil. agriculture business concept. smart farming harvesting lifestyle . woman farmer holds out a basket with pepper shows the