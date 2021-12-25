 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Chilli pepper garden farm concept, organic chillies vegetable planting in farm country sideaerial drone shot footage of cultivation in the morning. green agricultural land in India.

R

By Rohan Katwe

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392727
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4186.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV110 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.7 MB

Related stock videos

Close up hand pick up fresh pepper chili on tree , home organic garden , 4k resolution
4k00:16Close up hand pick up fresh pepper chili on tree , home organic garden , 4k resolution
Chilli pepper garden concept, organic chillies vegetable planting in farm countryside, red and green fruit peppers on stem for havesting to cooking and sell in market, it to make chilli powder product
4k00:15Chilli pepper garden concept, organic chillies vegetable planting in farm countryside, red and green fruit peppers on stem for havesting to cooking and sell in market, it to make chilli powder product
Fall Soybean Field - Dolly Shot
hd00:14Fall Soybean Field - Dolly Shot
Shallow DOF plantation of chilli peppers close-up 4K UHD 2160p tilting footage - Colorful hot organic peppers in the garden 4K 3840X2160 UHD sloow tilt video
4k00:06Shallow DOF plantation of chilli peppers close-up 4K UHD 2160p tilting footage - Colorful hot organic peppers in the garden 4K 3840X2160 UHD sloow tilt video
Little durian tree on durian farm.Plantation and Agriculture concept.Asian fruit fields farm landscape in thailand.Durian tree orchards organic nature produce.Plant tree in garden.
4k00:17Little durian tree on durian farm.Plantation and Agriculture concept.Asian fruit fields farm landscape in thailand.Durian tree orchards organic nature produce.Plant tree in garden.
Sweep across Chilli plant
hd00:15Sweep across Chilli plant
farmer red girl neck picks pepper in a basket harvesting in a field on soil. agriculture business concept. smart farming harvesting lifestyle . woman farmer holds out a basket with pepper shows the
4k00:20farmer red girl neck picks pepper in a basket harvesting in a field on soil. agriculture business concept. smart farming harvesting lifestyle . woman farmer holds out a basket with pepper shows the
Ripe red hot chili peppers growing in sunlight. Long hot peppers plant in the garden moving with the wind. Delicious spice, seasoning harvest
4k00:06Ripe red hot chili peppers growing in sunlight. Long hot peppers plant in the garden moving with the wind. Delicious spice, seasoning harvest

Related video keywords