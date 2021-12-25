0
Stock video
Transitions where white chocolate bar blocks appear and disappear in a spiral (chroma key background)
y
By yuruphoto
- Stock footage ID: 1084392709
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|57.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|742 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Pouring chocolate sauce on a chocolate brownie dessert. Close up of biscuit cake. Shot in slow motion with RED camera..
4k00:08White milk chocolate blocks in a row sweet background slow tilt 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD video - Junk food background of white chocolate bars tilting 4K 3840X2160 UHD footage
4k00:33Milk splash in slow motion. 3D animation of white and brown liquid cream drops splash isolated on brown. Alpha matte included for compositing. 4K bright white and dark design element