0
Stock video
Indoor crop development. Massive greenhouse for growing fresh vegetables and fruits. Commercial greenhouses in agriculture industry
C
- Stock footage ID: 1084392685
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|101.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10A bunch of tomatoes. Tomato Harvest. Grew up in a greenhouse. Fresh tomatoes, ready to pick. Close-up. 4K footage.
Related video keywords
aerialagriculturalagricultureareabigbuildingbusinesscultivatecultivatedcultivationdroneenvironmentfarmfarmerfarmingfieldfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardengardeningglassgreengreenhousegroundgrowgrowinggrowthharvestharvestinghothouseindustrialindustrylandscapelargenaturalnatureorganicoutdoorplantplantationplantingproductionseedlingsummertomatovegetablevegetable gardenvegetarian food