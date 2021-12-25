0
Stock video
Handheld cinematic shot of a street terrace of the restaurant during snowfall, tables are covered with snow.
S
By SomStock
- Stock footage ID: 1084392667
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|133.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20LENS FLARE: Golden spring sunbeams shine on terrace of a restaurant, closed as a result of a coronavirus quarantine. Riverside bars and restaurants in Ljubljana are closed due to covid-19 epidemic.
4k00:11The restaurant at the Villa Milocer, under the wisteria trees, the park and the beach of the Queen, near the island of Sveti Stefan, Montenegro.
4k00:10Forwards fly to historic brick buildings in medieval city centre. Aerial view of Trave river waterfront street with restaurant terraces. Luebeck, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
4k00:07Aerial view sunshades on terraces of waterfront restaurants. Wide street along Trave river and historic old town. Luebeck, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
4k00:06Forwards descending footage of Trave waterfront with moored boats, restaurant terraces and people walking along river. Historic city centre. Luebeck, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
4k00:18Forwards fly above Trave river flowing around medieval historic city centre. Wide waterfront restaurant terraces and people walking along river Luebeck, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Related video keywords
armchairbackgroundbeautifulbluebuildingcafechairchristmascitycityscapeclimatecoldcoolcovereddecembereveningexteriorfallingflakefrostfurnitureholidayicelightmotionnaturenightoutdooroutsideresidentialrestaurantsceneseasonseasonalsnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowingsnowystreettableterracetowntraveltreeurbanweatherwhitewindowwinter