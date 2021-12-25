0
Stock video
A handheld cinematic close up shot of a Christmas decorations during a snowfall in a European city.
S
By SomStock
- Stock footage ID: 1084392661
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|116 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Real Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
4k00:10winter Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
4k00:20Real Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
hd00:13Abstract background snow falling forest pine branches Christmas Snow slowly Snowflake Winter Snowfall huge Loop Background Merry Christmas age greeting video flashlight card growth tree shining light
4k00:12Real Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
4k00:18Real Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, Slow Motion, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
Related video keywords
abstractballblurbokehbrightbuilding exteriorcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightscitycloseupcolorfuldecemberdecorationdesigndetaileuropeeveningfestivefirgoldgreenholidayhorizontalhouseilluminatedilluminationlightmarketmerrynewnightno peoplepatternredseasonshinysnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowingsnowysparkletraditionaltreevillagewinterxmasyear