0
Stock video
daughter and dad in the bathroom are cutting dad's hair with a hair clipper, looking in a large mirror near the window
n
By nieriss
- Stock footage ID: 1084392619
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|102.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Protection and disinfection against coronavirus (COVID-19). Dad washes a small child's hands with soap over the sink with running water. Personal hygiene
4k00:20Adorable asian newborn baby girl is washing hair with organic shampoo and taking bath by her father in white plastic tub in bathroom at home. Baby products. Hygiene and health care for newborn baby.
4k00:25Dad assisting daughter while washing hands in bathroom at home, Coronavirus hand washing for clean hands hygiene.
4k00:15Protection and disinfection against coronavirus (COVID-19). Dad washes a small child's hands with soap over the sink with running water. Personal hygiene
4k00:21Young woman washing hands in bathroom at home, Coronavirus hand washing for clean hands hygiene.
4k00:30Adorable asian newborn baby girl is bathing with organic hair and body wash by her father in white plastic tub in bathroom at home. Baby products. Hygiene and health care for newborn baby.
4k00:13Adorable asian newborn baby girl is washing hair and taking bath by her father in white plastic tub in bathroom at home. Infant washing and bathing, Hygiene and health care for newborn baby.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Happy little girl with positive emotions palys with her pet.A white fluffy bunny in the arms of a cute girl. The child holds a decorative rabbit in his arms and rides on a hammock on a sunny day.
4k00:13A girl plays with a white fluffy rabbit on a hammock. The kid communicates with her pet. Rabbit in the family. An unusual pet and a little girl. The concept of friendship between a child and a pet.
4k00:26The electrician connects the lighting cable. In the village. The worker has finished work. The electrician descends from the post. Protection against electrical shock.
4k00:12father and daughter having fun together in the bathroom girl helps to cut dad's beard, looking in a huge mirror in a bright bathroom
4k00:07village girl looking at the camera and smiling on the background of a green field and lake. tricky glance