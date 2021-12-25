 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

village girl looking at the camera and smiling on the background of a green field and lake. tricky glance

n

By nieriss

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392616
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP495 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
4k00:16little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
children kid dream together run in the park at sunset. happy family people in the park concept. two sisters playing catch-up run. baby child fun running in green meadow. happy family kid dream concept
hd00:12children kid dream together run in the park at sunset. happy family people in the park concept. two sisters playing catch-up run. baby child fun running in green meadow. happy family kid dream concept
4K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
Girl looks at the sun through her hand
hd00:08Girl looks at the sun through her hand
Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
4k00:16Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
Girl Relax On Holidays Morning Vacation. Happy Woman Walking Summer Field.Hand Touch Wild Grass.Enjoying Nature At Holidays Weekend Adventure. Touches Flowers On Nature.Girl On Meadow.Leisure Vacation
4k00:24Girl Relax On Holidays Morning Vacation. Happy Woman Walking Summer Field.Hand Touch Wild Grass.Enjoying Nature At Holidays Weekend Adventure. Touches Flowers On Nature.Girl On Meadow.Leisure Vacation

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close-up Shot of the Woman's Feet Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress and Holds Mobile Phone. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:13Close-up Shot of the Woman's Feet Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress and Holds Mobile Phone. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Independent Woman travelling alone walking outdoors Hiker Girl exploring nature walking in green field steadicam follow shot from behind Scotland
4k00:05Independent Woman travelling alone walking outdoors Hiker Girl exploring nature walking in green field steadicam follow shot from behind Scotland
Close-up Shot of the Woman's Legs Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:14Close-up Shot of the Woman's Legs Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Independent Woman travelling alone walking outdoors Hiker Girl exploring nature walking in green field steadicam follow shot from behind Scotland
4k00:07Independent Woman travelling alone walking outdoors Hiker Girl exploring nature walking in green field steadicam follow shot from behind Scotland
Same model in other videos
Happy little girl with positive emotions palys with her pet.A white fluffy bunny in the arms of a cute girl. The child holds a decorative rabbit in his arms and rides on a hammock on a sunny day.
4k00:08Happy little girl with positive emotions palys with her pet.A white fluffy bunny in the arms of a cute girl. The child holds a decorative rabbit in his arms and rides on a hammock on a sunny day.
A girl plays with a white fluffy rabbit on a hammock. The kid communicates with her pet. Rabbit in the family. An unusual pet and a little girl. The concept of friendship between a child and a pet.
4k00:13A girl plays with a white fluffy rabbit on a hammock. The kid communicates with her pet. Rabbit in the family. An unusual pet and a little girl. The concept of friendship between a child and a pet.
A girl is eating cotton candy on a summer sunny day. Little girl enjoying sweets in a park.
4k00:10A girl is eating cotton candy on a summer sunny day. Little girl enjoying sweets in a park.
father and daughter having fun together in the bathroom girl helps to cut dad's beard, looking in a huge mirror in a bright bathroom
4k00:12father and daughter having fun together in the bathroom girl helps to cut dad's beard, looking in a huge mirror in a bright bathroom
girl brushes her teeth and tongue near a large mirror in the bathroom. dental prophylaxis.
4k00:10girl brushes her teeth and tongue near a large mirror in the bathroom. dental prophylaxis.
daughter and dad in the bathroom are cutting dad's hair with a hair clipper, looking in a large mirror near the window
4k00:08daughter and dad in the bathroom are cutting dad's hair with a hair clipper, looking in a large mirror near the window
Influencer girl in Santa Claus hat sings a song into a microphone. A blogger girl in headphones is conducting a Christmas live broadcast on a smartphone while standing near the Christmas tree.
4k00:10Influencer girl in Santa Claus hat sings a song into a microphone. A blogger girl in headphones is conducting a Christmas live broadcast on a smartphone while standing near the Christmas tree.
Close up portrait of a caucasian little girl with Toothbrush, looking at in the large mirror near the window, learning how to brush her teeth with a toothbrush in dental clinic. Dental care.
4k00:11Close up portrait of a caucasian little girl with Toothbrush, looking at in the large mirror near the window, learning how to brush her teeth with a toothbrush in dental clinic. Dental care.

Related video keywords