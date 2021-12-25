0
Stock video
village girl looking at the camera and smiling on the background of a green field and lake. tricky glance
n
By nieriss
- Stock footage ID: 1084392616
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|95 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:16little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
hd00:12children kid dream together run in the park at sunset. happy family people in the park concept. two sisters playing catch-up run. baby child fun running in green meadow. happy family kid dream concept
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:16Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Close-up Shot of the Woman's Feet Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress and Holds Mobile Phone. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:05Independent Woman travelling alone walking outdoors Hiker Girl exploring nature walking in green field steadicam follow shot from behind Scotland
4k00:14Close-up Shot of the Woman's Legs Walking on the Green Summer Grass. She Wears Stylish Dress. Happy Summer Time. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Happy little girl with positive emotions palys with her pet.A white fluffy bunny in the arms of a cute girl. The child holds a decorative rabbit in his arms and rides on a hammock on a sunny day.
4k00:13A girl plays with a white fluffy rabbit on a hammock. The kid communicates with her pet. Rabbit in the family. An unusual pet and a little girl. The concept of friendship between a child and a pet.
4k00:12father and daughter having fun together in the bathroom girl helps to cut dad's beard, looking in a huge mirror in a bright bathroom
4k00:08daughter and dad in the bathroom are cutting dad's hair with a hair clipper, looking in a large mirror near the window
4k00:10Influencer girl in Santa Claus hat sings a song into a microphone. A blogger girl in headphones is conducting a Christmas live broadcast on a smartphone while standing near the Christmas tree.