 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A child in a lavender field. Selective focus.

T

By Tatevosian Erik

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392604
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV490.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Mother and child kissing in lavender field at sunset
hd00:23Mother and child kissing in lavender field at sunset
girl kid in a blue dress walks in a field park with purple flowers. happy family kid dream concept. baby kid walks in nature beautiful sun field with flowers. dream girl happy childhood in the park
4k00:23girl kid in a blue dress walks in a field park with purple flowers. happy family kid dream concept. baby kid walks in nature beautiful sun field with flowers. dream girl happy childhood in the park
A small child in a lavender field sniffs a flower and rises a bouquet up. Slow motion
hd00:17A small child in a lavender field sniffs a flower and rises a bouquet up. Slow motion
A happy boy runs along a lavender field seen from behind. Slow motion view of field of large blooming of lavender flowers. Aromatherapy
hd00:11A happy boy runs along a lavender field seen from behind. Slow motion view of field of large blooming of lavender flowers. Aromatherapy
woman, doing crown with lavender flowers. lavender flowers are made by knitting with rope. "Isparta / kuyucak / turkey"
hd00:22woman, doing crown with lavender flowers. lavender flowers are made by knitting with rope. "Isparta / kuyucak / turkey"
Pretty child girl runs with colorful balloons in lavender field, summer freedom concept
hd00:16Pretty child girl runs with colorful balloons in lavender field, summer freedom concept
Cute princess child girl in crown with mom on lavender field at summer day, happy family concept
hd00:10Cute princess child girl in crown with mom on lavender field at summer day, happy family concept
Two kids brother and sister in lavender field, summer freedom concept
hd00:11Two kids brother and sister in lavender field, summer freedom concept
Same model in other videos
Harvest of beets and carrots in the hands of a child. Selective focus.
4k00:06Harvest of beets and carrots in the hands of a child. Selective focus.
Children drink lemonade from a glass together. Selective focus.
4k00:07Children drink lemonade from a glass together. Selective focus.
The child holds vegetables and tomatoes in his hands. Selective focus.
4k00:07The child holds vegetables and tomatoes in his hands. Selective focus.
The child drinks water from a glass. Selective focus.
4k00:10The child drinks water from a glass. Selective focus.
mother gives child girl a vitamin pill. selective focus. Child
4k00:05mother gives child girl a vitamin pill. selective focus. Child
The child studies butterflies through a magnifying glass. Selective focus.
4k00:09The child studies butterflies through a magnifying glass. Selective focus.
Children blow bubbles on the street. Selective focus.
4k00:21Children blow bubbles on the street. Selective focus.
Child with vegetables in the hands of the harvest. Selective focus.
4k00:09Child with vegetables in the hands of the harvest. Selective focus.

Related video keywords