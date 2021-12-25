0
Stock video
The child swims in the sea on the waves. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084392598
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|701.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Boy in swimming goggles dives and swims underwater. Camera rotating after boy swirling under water
hd00:26Beautiful Little Girl in the Superhero Costume, Dressed in a Pink Cloak and the Mask of the Hero. Plays on the Background Sea and Blue Sky and Clouds, Sends a Fist Forward. Concept of a Happy
4k00:15Happy people having fun in the sea on water attractions. Tourists on inflatable banana smiling and waving hands. Family on summer vacation