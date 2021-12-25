0
Stock video
Coconut oil in a bottle for spa treatments. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084392586
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:36Coconut oil in a bottle with coconuts and green palm tree leaf rotated over blue background. Tropical Coco nut closeup. Healthy Food, skin care concept. Vegan food. 4K UHD video
4k00:28Coconut oil in a bottle with coconuts and green palm tree leaf rotated over brown background. Tropical Coco nut closeup. Healthy Food, skin care concept. Vegan food. 4K UHD video
Related video keywords
4kalternativearomaaromatherapyaromaticbackgroundbathbathroombeautybodybottlebowlbrowncarecoconutcookingcosmeticfreshfreshnessfruitfruityhealthhealthcarehealthyherbalhygienejuicyleaflifestyleliquidluxurymassagemedicinenaturalnutoilorganicperfumeproductrelaxrelaxationspatabletherapytreatmentvitaminwellnesswhitewoodwooden