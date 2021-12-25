0
Stock video
The roof of the house is on fire. Selective focus.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1084392583
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:28FRANKFURT, GERMANY. Aerial flying over the futuristic skyline the business and financial centre of Frankfurt am Main. Landmark of Western Europe.
4k00:14Windows and roof of a multistory house at night. Switched on and off the light. Flashing lights in the windows. The sleeping area at night.
hd00:41Roofers installing roof tiles on the roof. Roofer is about to nail in the roof tile that he has just placed on the roof.
Related video keywords
accidentarsonblazebrokenbuildingburnburningburntcharcharredcoalconstructiondamagedangerdepartmentdestroydestructiondisasteremergencyextinguishfirefire damagefire ladderfire preventionfire-brigadefirefighterflameheathomehothouseinfernoinsurancelifesavinglodernlossoldorangerescueroofruinsmokestructuretilestotal losstrussturntable ladderwallwindowwood