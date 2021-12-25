0
Stock video
Carpenter works with workpiece in workshop. Making wooden handmade hatchet. Production of unusual axe.
S
By Sir Kotovski
- Stock footage ID: 1084392487
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|119.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Male business owner in workshop using digital tablet and making call on mobile phone - shot in slow motion
hd00:10Man Made Structure Objects for New Life Peoples. Project for Presentation Created from Ecological Material. Person Create for Exhibition a Sample Figure of Calm Living Space. Close-up shot on Table
4k00:10Close-up portrait of young attractive carpenter standing with crossed arms smiling positively into camera. Slow motion
4k00:14Extremely Close Up of Man’s Hands doing Artistic Wood Carving. Producing an Ornament on Wood with Chisel and Hammer on a Panel of Wood Carved Decoration. Handicrafts. Furniture Production. Handmade.
hd00:14profession, people, carpentry, woodwork and people concept - carpenter working with plane and wood plank at workshop
hd00:15profession, people, carpentry, woodwork and people concept - carpenter working with plane and wood plank at workshop