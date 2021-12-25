 
0

Stock video

Carpenter works with workpiece in workshop. Making wooden handmade hatchet. Production of unusual axe. Woodworker cuts wood by cutter in soft focus.

S

By Sir Kotovski

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392484
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV122.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

