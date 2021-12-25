0
Stock video
young beautiful Caucasian woman in white t-shirt and red santa claus hat holds a sweet lollipop and licks her lips on a pastel purple background. Concept for Christmas holidays
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084392406
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
hd00:25Jumping woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
hd00:29Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:14Girl with Christmas hat makes wishes and opens a Christmas gift package. concept of holidays and new year. the girl is happy and smiles with christmas gift in hand.
4k00:10Amazed young Santa woman wearing medical mask points with hand aside, shows copy space for your advertisement, wears Christmas red hat and sweater, isolated on blue studio wall. Happy New Year concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:06young beautiful Caucasian woman in blue light clothing in the studio on a pastel yellow background waving and wrapping herself in moisture United states, USA. Medium shot. Soft focus
hd00:11a young beautiful woman of Caucasian ethnicity in a white T-shirt stands against a pastel pink background and talks on video communication, medium plan
hd00:29a young beautiful woman in bright clothes on a pastel yellow background holds and develops a USA flag and smiles and has fun cutely. Patriotism concept
hd00:26a young beautiful woman in bright clothes on a pastel yellow background holds and develops a USA flag and smiles and has fun cutely. Patriotism concept
Related video keywords
adultattractivebackgroundcandycelebrationcheerfulchristmasclauscolourscutedaydecembereatfemalefunnygesturegirlgivegreethappyhatholdingholidayisolatedjoyladylifestylelollipopmerrynew yearpartypastel backgroundpersonportraitpositiveprettypurpleredsantasanta clausslow motionsmilingsurprisesweatersweetsweetiesweetnesswinterwomanyear