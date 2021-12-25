0
Stock video
slow motion texture of blue ice with cracked surface close-up. Natural winter background
E
- Stock footage ID: 1084392400
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|167.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Smoke, Cloud of cold fog in light spot background. Light, white, fog, cloud, black background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
4k00:30Beautiful window freezing animation from borders to center, timelapse frost forming transition, natural crystal icing, isolated on black background with black and white luminance matte, alpha channel.
hd00:28Beautiful Animation of Freezing Window from Borders to the Center. Freezing and Defrosting. HD 1080. Alpha Mask. 4k version in My Portfolio.
4k00:14Smoke. Cloud of cold fog in blue light spot on black background. Abstract white smoke in slow motion. Light, white, fog, cloud, abstract, smoke, black, background, 4k, ice smoke cloud. Floating fog.
4k00:16Aerial view of a frozen forest with snow covered trees at winter. Flight above winter forest in Finland, top view.
Related video keywords
abstractabstract backgroundsarcticbackdropbackgroundbluebrokenclearcloseupcoldcold temperaturecolourscoolcrackcrystaldeepdesigndropemptyfreezefreshfrostfrozenfrozen waterglacialgrungehardiceice crystalicebergicylakemacromoleculenatureno peoplepatternpurityrinkseasonshinysnowsolidstructuretexturetexturedtransparentwaterwhitewinter