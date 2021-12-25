 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sea garbage in polluted water. Dirty ocean with trash and plastic on the seabed and underwater surface. environmental problems concept

B

By BooFamily

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392319
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV289.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
4k00:18Slow motion. Plastic pollution of the ocean bottom, Tropical fishes swims over the bottom covered with a lot of plastic garbage. Bottles, bags and other plastic debris on seabed in Mediterranean Sea
Green sea turtle entangled in a discarded fishing net.
hd00:17Green sea turtle entangled in a discarded fishing net.
VARNA, BULGARIA - JULY 07, 2019 : A Seagull on the dirty polluted sea. Rubbish and bottles over the sea shows the sea pollution
4k00:06VARNA, BULGARIA - JULY 07, 2019 : A Seagull on the dirty polluted sea. Rubbish and bottles over the sea shows the sea pollution
Male hand of a diver-volunteer frees a Seahorse entangled in a plastic bag. Plastic pollution of the ocean, plastic garbage in the water killing animals. Sea Horse from in plastic bag.
hd00:14Male hand of a diver-volunteer frees a Seahorse entangled in a plastic bag. Plastic pollution of the ocean, plastic garbage in the water killing animals. Sea Horse from in plastic bag.
Dead young dolphin on the sea shore. Earth wildlife, environmental pollution, ecological catastrophe. Dead animal.
4k00:11Dead young dolphin on the sea shore. Earth wildlife, environmental pollution, ecological catastrophe. Dead animal.
The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
4k00:29The worlds most polluted beach, Plastic marine debris.
Dead Turtle on plastic bag
4k00:12Dead Turtle on plastic bag

Related video keywords