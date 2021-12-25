0
Stock video
Classic interior with a Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace with carving. Socks and garland. Decorated Christmas tree. Cozy New Year. Comfortable home environment with leather armchair. Looped video
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084392307
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|125.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Classic interior with a Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace. Socks and garland. Decorated Christmas tree. Cozy New Year and Comfortable home environment with leather armchair. Loop video. 4K, 25 fps
4k00:30Classic Christmas interior with a window. Animated New Year ambience with fireplace. Cozy decoration room. Festive Holiday Christmas tree. Family traditions. Light garlands. Surprise gift box. Loop 4K
4k00:26Metal Christmas tree between Christmas presents, glowing red white gift box decoration lighting, classic alarm clock. New Year time. Merry Christmas. Holiday season. High quality 4k footage
4k00:28Metal Christmas tree between Christmas presents, glowing red white gift box decoration lighting, classic alarm clock. New Year time. Merry Christmas. Holiday season. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
backgroundbrightcelebratingcelebrationchairchristmaschristmas sockschristmas treeclassiccloseupcozydecemberdecorateddecorationdecorationsdecorativedesigneveningfestivefirefireplaceflamegarlandgarland setgiftgift boxgifts boxesgreaterhappyholidayholidayshomehouseindoorsinteriorlanternslightlight garlandlivingmerrynightplaceroomseasontraditiontraditionaltreewarmwinterxmas