0
Stock video
4k light leaks and lens flares. Overlay. Fast video transition. Gradient background. 25 fps
p
- Stock footage ID: 1084392280
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|278.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Abstract seamless loop of 3D render neon circle. Blue and purple neon circles abstract futuristic hi-tech motion background seamless loop. Video 3d animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:21Lighting the empty grass playground before the game in the stadium full of fans, sport 4K professional background animation loop
4k00:30White and grey smooth stripes abstract minimal geometric motion background. Video animation Ultra HD 4K 3840x2160
4k00:12Building motions clouds. Puffy fluffy white clouds sky time lapse. slow moving clouds. B Roll Footage Cloudscape timelapse cloudy. footage timelapse nature 4k. background worship christian concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10abstract 4k animation of tubes of colored light moving in a reflective stone tunnel as camera twists
4k00:10Retro futuristic synthwave landscape seamless loop. Sci-fi VJ 80s stylized vaporwave 3D looping animation with sunset, palms, water, low poly mountains. 4K VHS retrowave intro with sun and neon lights
4k00:07Abstract pink square podium with round cracked back composition zoom out animation. Clean 3D room for your text and products with light and shadow motion. Vertical Video 4k UHD
Related video keywords
4kabstractanimationbackgroundblurbokehbrilliantcolorcolorfuldiscoeffectexposurefestivefilmflare backgroundflare lightflares backgroundflashflickerfriendlyglowingheadlightslens flarelightlight leakslight reflectionloopmagicalmotionmotion flareno peopleorangeoverlaypatternpinkpurpleradiantredromanticseamlessshiny backgroundtemplatetexturetransitionvideovividwarmyellow