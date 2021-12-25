0
Stock video
Moving shot of fur trees in Jura mountainS, in slow motion
L
- Stock footage ID: 1084392199
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|446 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:20Real Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
hd00:25Extreme Wave crushing coast , Large Ocean Beautiful Wave, Awesome power of waves breaking over dangerous rocks
4k00:10Water surface texture, Slow motion looping clean swimming pool ripples and wave, Refraction of sunlight top view texture sea side white sand, sun shine water loop background, 3d simulation animation
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:10winter Snow, falling snow isolated on black background in 4K to be used for composing, motion graphics, Large and small snow snowflakes, Isolated falling snow, Alpha, Ethereal, Intense, Storm
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13slow motion of A girl walks through the woods and in the snow, breathe pure air, smiles in the nature of the mountain, is walking with hiking backpack.Concept:relaxation, hiking, love, purity, freedom
4k00:15Front view of a wooden shed in the sun on a tropical beach with palm tree, sunshade and deckchair close to it, with blue sky and sea in the background
Related video keywords
amongbackgroundbeautybluebreathtakingchristmascoldcoveredfairytalefirforestfrostfrostyfrozenhillholidayiceidylliclandscapelightlonelinessmagicmotionnaturalnaturenobodyoutdooroutdoorsoutsideparkpeacefulscenescenicseasonskyslow motionsnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowysolitudestunningtranquilitytreeviewwhitewinterwonderlandwoodwoodland