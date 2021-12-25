0
Stock video
Moving shot of fur trees in the Jura mountains
L
- Stock footage ID: 1084392196
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|638.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|45.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:09Wide shot on tropic rainforest jungle, mist, fog, rain, clouds move in timelapse footage. Green landscape.
4k01:22Gimbal walking through dark woods at night. Running thorough misty deep forest at night. Scared running away from monsters and death, lost and alone in the dark. Spooky trees and fog in darkness.
hd00:28POV shot walking/running through dark spooky forest at night. Escaping from monsters or other scary stuff through the forest, with tree branches all around. Someone is chasing and you're getting away.
4k00:09Three exited, Extremely Happy Sisters, Friends opening, unpacking their Christmas Gifts in the Cozy Evening. Big Family celebrating Winter Fests, opening Christmas Santas Presents. Festive Mood.
hd00:12Adult and a child swinging and resting on a hammock and move their bare feet. Feet of mother and her baby in a hammock. Vacation. Funny barefoot Dance. Summertime Family Relaxation. POV. HD 1080p
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD