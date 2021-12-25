0
Stock video
Festive fireplace with a Christmas ambience. Burning, flame. Glowing Christmas tree. Cozy New Year and Comfortable home environment with candles. Merry Christmas. Endless, Loop video, Medium shot. 4K
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084392193
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|300.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|61.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Amazing Christmas interior with a window view of a winter blizzard. Animated New Year ambience with snowfall in the winter. Cozy decoration room. Festive Holiday Christmas tree. Light garlands. 4K
4k00:14Christmas Decorations With Cinematic Detail Of Bauble On Tree, Relaxing Scene At Home In Front Of Warm Fire.
4k00:29Village Christmas interior with a window view of a winter. Burning fireplace, glowing Christmas tree. Happy New Year ambience. Cozy decoration room. Holiday Christmas tree. Light garlands. Loop video.
4k00:30Christmas and New Year interior decoration. Green tree decorated with toys, gifts, present boxes, flashing garland, illuminated lamps. Fireplace and xmas tree. Cozy Christmas atmosphere. 4K
4k00:12Festive interior with a beautiful Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace, glowing Christmas tree. Cozy New Year home environment with candle lanterns. Holiday with fire sound. Loop video, 4K
4k00:16Christmas Decorations With Cinematic Detail Of Bauble On Tree, Relaxing Scene At Home In Front Of Warm Fire.
Related video keywords
ambient backgroundbackgroundbrightcandle lightcandlescelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecloseupcozydecemberdecorateddecorationdecorationsdecorativedesigneveeveningfestivefirefireplaceflamegarlandgarland setgiftgift boxgifts boxesgreaterhappyholidayholidayshomehouseindoorsinteriorlight garlandlivingmerryrelaxrelaxationrelaxing at homeroomseasonsoothingtraditiontraditionaltreewinterxmas