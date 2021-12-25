 
0

Stock video

Two male Humpback whales fight for position when chasing a female whale with a calf.

R

By R. Gibbens

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392124
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV99.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.6 MB

