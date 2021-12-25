 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pipes of the heat power plant from which steam comes out in winter

v

By videomaster99

  • Stock footage ID: 1084392013
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

Emission to atmosphere from industrial pipes. Smokestack pipes, Aerial
4k00:23Emission to atmosphere from industrial pipes. Smokestack pipes, Aerial
Cooling tower building with pump station at below in power plant. Aerial view
4k00:10Cooling tower building with pump station at below in power plant. Aerial view
Dark smoke from pipes in the air at sunset. Two large pipes of industrial factory produce chemical smoke in the evening. Environmental pollution.
4k00:10Dark smoke from pipes in the air at sunset. Two large pipes of industrial factory produce chemical smoke in the evening. Environmental pollution.
Coal fired power station pumping out smoke and steam. Global warming pollution in Manchester England UK 4K
4k00:19Coal fired power station pumping out smoke and steam. Global warming pollution in Manchester England UK 4K
Pipes and Meters in the Boiler Room in an Industrial Plant
hd00:11Pipes and Meters in the Boiler Room in an Industrial Plant
Coal fired power station near Manchester and Liverpool in the north of England. Evening sunset as smoke goes into the skies UK 4K
4k00:08Coal fired power station near Manchester and Liverpool in the north of England. Evening sunset as smoke goes into the skies UK 4K
Cooling tower building with pump station at below in power plant. Aerial view
4k00:10Cooling tower building with pump station at below in power plant. Aerial view
Aerial satellite view of coal fired power station is a thermal plant which burns a fossil fuel to produce electricity by converting heat of combustion into mechanical energy 4k high resolution
4k00:08Aerial satellite view of coal fired power station is a thermal plant which burns a fossil fuel to produce electricity by converting heat of combustion into mechanical energy 4k high resolution

Related video keywords