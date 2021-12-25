 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Festive fireplace with a amazing Christmas ambience. Burning fireplace, glowing light garland. Cozy New Year scene with Christmas tree, gift boxes, flowers. Holiday and romantic setting. Loop video 4K

M

By MEMORIA films

  • Stock footage ID: 1084391929
Video clip length: 01:00FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4606.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV127.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.1 MB

Related stock videos

Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
hd00:20Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
hd00:13Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
Beautiful interior with a cozy Christmas ambience. Amazing burning fireplace. Glowing Christmas tree. New Year. Festive home environment. Rest, soothing, relaxing. Gift boxes, Surprise. Loop video, 4K
4k00:30Beautiful interior with a cozy Christmas ambience. Amazing burning fireplace. Glowing Christmas tree. New Year. Festive home environment. Rest, soothing, relaxing. Gift boxes, Surprise. Loop video, 4K
A cup of hot tea in front of the fireplace on a cozy evening. Festive mood
4k00:31A cup of hot tea in front of the fireplace on a cozy evening. Festive mood
Village Christmas interior with a window view of a winter blizzard. New Year ambience with snowfall in the winter. Cozy decoration room. Holiday Christmas tree. Light garlands. 4K UltraHD, 2160
4k00:30Village Christmas interior with a window view of a winter blizzard. New Year ambience with snowfall in the winter. Cozy decoration room. Holiday Christmas tree. Light garlands. 4K UltraHD, 2160
Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
hd00:14Christmas Tree with Decorations and Gifts Near a Fireplace with Lights
Cozy fireplace at home. Snowfall winter season outdoor environment 4K loop video footage screensaver
4k00:19Cozy fireplace at home. Snowfall winter season outdoor environment 4K loop video footage screensaver
Room decorated for Christmas
hd00:52Room decorated for Christmas

Related video keywords